ODESSA, Texas —

Now that Texas golf courses are re-opening, most people feel the way Panther and Northwestern Oklahoma State Golf commit, Zach Robinson, feels.

"Oh wow! This is awesome," Robinson said.

Nothing was going to stop him from getting out on the course when he heard the news.

"I had work this morning, but I was like 'I'm going to play golf no matter what I do," Robinson said. "I just feel amazing being able to come out here and practice again."

Especially since the COVID-19 Pandemic put an early end to his high school golfing career, following his golfing dream means even more.

"It sucks, but I'm trying to keep a positive mind in just being able to play at all," Robinson said. "I'm grateful for it. I'll take what I can get at this point."

For Zach, it's all about finding those silver linings.

"It may not be much, but go practice in your backyard if you can," Robinson said. "It's the little things, you've got to take the little things."

Robinson was a stand-out golfer at Permian as he hopes to make a similar impact on NWOSU's golf program.