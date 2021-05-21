Permian Football's spring game returns

MOJO gave us a sneak peak of what's to come in the fall.

ODESSA, Texas — High School football is on the way.

Permian's annual scrimmage was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so it was especially exciting to be back at Ratliff.

The fans were in the stands, former players and alumni were cheering on the boys, and the Panthers were going at it on the field.

"It's good leading these guys," Junior Quarterback, Rodney Hall, said. "I got a good group of people around me. Seeing all the fans come out, the atmosphere, it felt amazing."

Head Coach Jeff Ellison gave his perspective of how spring football is coming along so far.

"We created a lot of depth with our offensive line," Ellison said. "We had some guys that were in other sports so we had guys step up so it created a lot of depth there. I think we got more depth at running back than we've had and our defense, were returning a lot so we got a lot of depth with that. I was pleased with our spring overall."