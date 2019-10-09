ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers had a short week two as they took on El Paso Franklin at home on Thursday night. Franklin beat Permian 49-28 handing the Panthers their second loss.

Looking ahead to week three, Permian is gearing up to take on powerhouse Southlake Carroll at Ratliff on Friday.

"We didn't play Mojo football you know that's not acceptable. We practiced this morning and it's been addressed. We need to play better and come out there and win Friday night," head coach Jeff Ellison said.

Permian and Southlake Carroll will take the field on Friday at Ratliff and kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.