MIDLAND, Texas — For most, cornhole is a pastime played in your backyard but the Tall City Baggers are changing the game.

Directors Cody Crossland, Joe Ramirez, and Joel Ramos have brought cornhole to the Permian Basin's forefront.

"Cornhole was really popular, but I think we're really bringing it to the Midland area," Crossland said. "We get so many more people each time. This next tournament that we have coming up, we have about 46 teams."

From fundraisers to Memorial Day tournaments, the goal is uniting people.

"It's trying to bring the community out and being somehow involved in the community if at all possible," Ramos said. "We meet new people every day and new faces coming in all the time."

While they are the first official cornhole league in the Basin, it's still all about having a good time.

"There's some people that are really good, there are some people that are not good, and there's in between so we just invite everybody out," Crossland said. "We'll pair them up with a partner that might be really good so they can learn. Everybody out here is just really nice so they'll give them tips and tricks on how to actually win."

For more information, you can join the Tall City Baggers Facebook group.