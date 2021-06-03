Permian alum coaching in NCAA Baseball Lubbock Regional

The Permian Basin product is proud to be back in West Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — Permian graduate and former minor leaguer, Logan Parker, is an infield and hitting coach as well as a recruiting coordinator for Army West Point Baseball.

Led by skipper, Jim Foster, Army has won the Patriot League title three years in a row and now they head up to Lubbock for the NCAA Tournament Regional.

"It almost brought me to tears, I'll be honest with you, just because it's been a long road but it's been a very fulfilling one," Parker said. "Coming home, being around the people that I know and love."

Parker has also coached for Odessa College and Midland Christian as he keeps West Texas in his heart every step of the journey.

"When we took off in New York today, you see all the mountains and you see the trees," Parker said. "Then I took another picture of when we were landing in Lubbock there on the tarmac and I said there it is, it's home sweet home. It brought it full circle to say the least but it's been emotional. It's been a really surreal moment."