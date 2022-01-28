PBTISD names new Athletic Director, head football coach

The board of trustees has approved the hiring of Jeffrey “Scott” Williams, from La Marque High School.

PECOS, Texas — On Friday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announced the official hiring of their next Athletic Director and head football coach, according to a press release from the district.

Jeffrey “Scott” Williams is joining the district from La Marque, Texas, where he served two tenures as a coach. During the most recent tenure he served as a defensive coordinator for the football team and a head baseball coach.

While at La Marque his first tenure, Williams had a hand in helping the team make five state championship appearances, with three of them being back-to-back. He was also awarded the Galveston County Coach of the Year in 1995 for his position coaching the baseball team.

Another football program he coached had a 1-19 record in 2000, he stepped in and aided them in becoming state finalists by 2004.

On top of football and baseball, he has coached track and field, powerlifting, softball and soccer.

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science in Education from Hardin-Simmons University, along with certifications in English, Social Studies and Physical Education. He then earned a master’s degree in Education Administration from Lamar University.

The district said his focus on student success in the classroom shows through in his history as an instructor. When he returned to La Marque for a second tenure, he worked as an instructor for two high schools to help with student-teacher ratio.

District leaders expressed their excitement for him to join their team.

“We are very excited to have a leader like Coach Williams join the PBTISD team,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “He has a record of success that made him a remarkable fit for our athletic program and we can’t wait to see all the work he will do as our new AD.”