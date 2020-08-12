Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated

The theme for the issue of the magazine is 2020: The Activist Athlete.

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of five athletes selected as the Sports Illustrated 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

Mahomes was joined by teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, WNBA player Breanna Stewart and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

