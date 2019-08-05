ST. LOUIS — They did it. The Blues won.

In Game 7, on May 7 with a goal from No. 7, Pat Maroon.

So many fans celebrated the epic night, but one little guy stuck out in the crowd.

Maroon’s son was seen tearing up after his dad scored the game-winning goal Tuesday night.

The video that captured the emotional moment was posted to Twitter late Tuesday night and has garnered thousands of views.

MORE ON THE BLUES

WATCH: Game 7 hero Pat Maroon talks following 2OT game-winning goal

WATCH: Lifelong Blues fan Jon Hamm talks exhilarating Game 7 win