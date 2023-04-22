Rattlesnakes move out of hibernation as temps warm

Rattlesnake season is right around the corner as summer approaches.

ODESSA, Texas — With temperatures starting to heat up, rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation.

Rattlers aren't picky on where they decide to hide. These snakes like to hide out pretty much anywhere, including near human habitation.

Sibley Nature Center Naturalist Michael Nickell said that if you see one near your home, call animal control. Don't attempt to kill or remove it by yourself because that's how most bites occur.

Bites from rattlesnakes are pretty rare. Deaths from rattlesnake bites are even more uncommon. Still bites do happen, especially when people make unnecessary contact with the reptiles.