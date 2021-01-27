New multi-use trailhead coming to Midland

"We want more outdoor activities and this thing covers the whole gamut. It’s got hiking, biking, it’s got shade, it’s got a water feature, it’s dog-friendly.”

MIDLAND, Texas — 135-acres worth of trees, water, and a good ole West Texas dirt. Also known as, the perfect recipe for a multi-use trailhead. At least that is what Midland City Council thinks.

On Tuesday, the council approved a lease agreement with the Permian Basin Bicycle Association to use the property, next to the Harris Field Fire Training Center for a trailhead.

The acreage has a pond, forest and will include seven miles worth of beginner and intermediate single track trails, as well as a wider two-mile perimeter trail.

“When we were on the campaign trail the biggest thing we heard was we want more quality of life in Midland," Jack Ladd, Midland city council for district three, said. "We want more outdoor activities and this thing covers the whole gamut. I mean it’s got hiking, biking, it’s got shade, it’s got a water feature, it’s dog-friendly.”

Perhaps the biggest selling feature: the trailhead is far from busy roads.

“There’s so much oil field traffic here and there have been so many accidents," Stephen Mitchell, PBBA Mountain Bike Director, said. "I think that’s why people are gravitating towards off-road biking."

It did not take much convincing for the city council to approve leasing the land to the Permian basin bicycle association for free.

Sounds great--but just how much is this going to cost taxpayers?

"It costs taxpayers nothing," Ladd said.

In order to use the trail, you must be a PBBA member. Memberships cost $30 for an individual and $35 for a family. The cost covers insurance and trail upkeep.

Eventually, the city thinks the trail will bring revenue to the area.

“It’s going to be a revenue builder for the city," Ladd said. "With hiking, biking tournaments, marathons, and a world-class disk golf course.”

PBBA and the West Texas Trail Association will spend the next few months cleaning up the acreage and turning it into an outdoorsman’s playground.

“It’s going to be Midland’s new favorite recreational center...period," Ladd said. "Once you see this place, it’s incredible.”

The trail is expected to open in April.

The city and PBBA are asking for donations to add other features to the trailhead park.