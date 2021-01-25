Guadalupe Peak seeing increase of hikers during pandemic

Many people view national parks as a great way to spend time with family and enjoy the outdoors.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — Many national parks are seeing an increase of visitors during the pandemic.

Guadalupe Peak, known as the highest point in Texas with a height of 8,751 feet, is one of them.

The peak on average takes about three to six hours to hike, and around one to two hours coming down.

Even those who haven't made it to the summit and first-time hikers say it's a good way for them to spend time with their family while enjoying the outdoors.

There's so much to see in our country and state, you know. I live right here and this is my first time," said Jason Vigi, a recent visitor to the peak.

"Get out and enjoy what God gave us you know. It makes me feel like it was before the pandemic you feel more free."

Doctors also say hiking can do some good to your mental and physical health.

If you plan on making the trip, it's recommended you take at least a gallon of water a person.