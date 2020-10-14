Get Up And Go: Odessa Mountain Bike Park

Meteorologists Nathan Santo Domingo and Anthony Franze give mountain biking a try

ODESSA, Texas — When you think of the outdoors in West Texas, mountain biking probably sounds like a few hours' drive away.

But one spot in Odessa is trying to change that perception

Odessa Mountain Bike Park features 4.5 miles of beginner trails and 7.5 miles of intermediate and advanced trails right in the middle of the Permian Basin.

Got to go on an adventure yesterday with Anthony Franze, here's a little sneak peak. It airs tonight at 6 on NewsWest 9, tune in!! Posted by Nathan Santo Domingo on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Located off of Eastridge Road right behind Fire Station 5, the park is open from sunrise to sunset to cyclists, trail runners, and hikers alike.

Odessa Mountain Bike Park has actually seen a boost in memberships since the start of the pandemic as people search for things to do outdoors while keeping a safe distance from others.

"The last two years, we've gone from 300 members to over 1200 members. It doubled this year with COVID, so it has become an outlet for people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and at the same time socially distance," explains Steve Miller, Mountain Bike Director at the park.

The park is leased to the Permian Basin Bicycle Association from the City of Odessa, which helps keep membership dues affordable.

Annual memberships are available at $25 for individuals or $30 for families up to five people.

Additionally, a day membership can be purchased for $5.