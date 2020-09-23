Get Up And Go: I-20 Wildlife Preserve

The I-20 Wildlife Preserve was founded by local naturalists to highlight the outdoor spirit of the Southern Plains

MIDLAND, Texas — Fall is here in West Texas!

Even though Mother Nature might try and make you think it's still Summer, more often than not, the weather in the Fall is great for getting outside.

For the next few weeks, we're going to highlight some of our favorite places to enjoy the outdoors across West Texas.

First up is a short drive to the I-20 Wildlife Preserve.

Some fun things coming at y’all soon, stay tuned! 😊 Posted by Nathan Santo Domingo on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Although you can still hear the 18-wheelers rumbling by on I-20, there's no mistaking that when you enter the Preserve, you're in a unique part of Midland.

Surrounded by plants, trees, and the buzz of the many insects that call the Preserve home, a trail perfect for a jog or a leisurely family stroll takes you roughly a mile and a half around the preserve.

Along the way, there are numerous pitstops, including viewpoints of the grassland, and monarch butterfly habitats for their migration through West Texas in October.

The trail then transitions into a wooden boardwalk, with an elevated viewpoint over the cattail-filled grassland.

The trail then finishes along I-20 the West Texas way - surrounded by mesquite - before taking you back to the starting point, where a donation to the Preserve is encouraged.

The I-20 Wildlife Preserve is a great way for the whole family to get outside. Even on the hottest of Fall days in West Texas, some 75% of the trail is in the shade!

A few things to note: no food nor alcoholic beverages are allowed. Service animals are allowed, but you're asked to leave other pets at home.

The Preserve mission is, "To ensure conservation, restoration, education, research and outdoor enjoyment of Midland’s urban playa for present and future generations."

Be sure to leave it how you found it.

They are currently operating under Winter hours: Closed on Monday, open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information on the I-20 Wildlife Preserve, visit their website.