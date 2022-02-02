When does Mikaela Shiffrin compete at the Olympics?

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the U.S. Alpine skiing team competing at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. She has said in recent months she's eyeing five events this year.
At age 26, Shiffrin is currently in first place in the overall World Cup standings and is at her third Olympics. She already owns three Olympic medals, including golds in slalom in 2014 and in giant slalom in 2018.
Here is when to watch Team USA in Alpine skiing. These times and dates are subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 issues. Livestreams require a cable, satellite or streaming service authentication.
Men's Downhill
Saturday, Feb. 5, 10:00 p.m. EST
Women's Giant Slalom
Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 6, 9:15 p.m. EST
Run 2: Monday, Feb. 7, 12:45 a.m. EST
Men's Super-G
Monday, Feb. 7, 10:00 p.m. EST
Women's Slalom
Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9:15 p.m. EST
Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 12:45 a.m. EST
Men's Alpine Combined
Downhill: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 9:30 p.m. EST
Slalom: Thursday, Feb. 10, 1:15 a.m. EST
Women's Super-G
Thursday Feb. 10, 10:00 p.m. EST
Men's Giant Slalom
Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9:15 p.m. EST
Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 13, 12:45 a.m. EST
Women's Downhill
Monday, Feb. 14, 10:00 p.m. EST
Men's Slalom
Run 1: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 9:15 p.m. EST
Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12:45 a.m. EST
Women's Alpine Combined
Downhill: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9:30 p.m. EST
Slalom: Thursday, Feb. 17, 1:00 a.m. EST
Team Parallel Slalom
Friday, Feb. 18, 10:00 p.m. EST
