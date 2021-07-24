Midland native Natalie Hinds, Team USA Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team qualify for Olympic finals

The team finished with the 5th fastest qualifying time.

TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations to Midland High School alum Natalie Hinds and the Team USA Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team for officially qualifying to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic finals.

To qualify, Team USA had to finish within the top 8 times out of two heats and 15 teams.

The team finished with the 5th fastest time, which was 3:34.80.

The qualifying squad was made up of Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, Catie DeLoof and Allison Schmitt.

The full team is made up of Hinds, Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown and Olivia Smoliga. Catie DeLoof and Allison Schmitt were also listed as likely to compete in the prelims, according to the Team USA website.

You can watch the Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay finals on NewsWest 9 at 9:45 p.m., though the exact time of the event is subject to change.