TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations to Midland High School alum Natalie Hinds and the Team USA Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team for bringing home a bronze medal. West Texans and Americans across the nation are proud of you!

The team finished strong with the 3rd fastest time of eight, behind Australia and Canada. That official final time was 3:32.81.

The squad that swam in the finals was made up of Hinds, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel and Erika Brown.