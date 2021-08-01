x
Olympics

Midland native Bryce Hoppel wraps up his time in Tokyo

Hoppel finished with a time of 1:44:61 in Round 2 of the Men’s 800m competition.
Credit: Throughthephog.com

TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations to Midland High School alum Bryce Hoppel on a fantastic Olympic run. Your West Texas community and Americans across the nation are proud of you! 

Unfortunately, Hoppel did not qualify for the finals. To move on, Hoppel had to finish within the top 2 places of his heat or the next 2 fastest times out of the runners who didn’t win their heats. There were four heats overall. 

He finished with a time of 1:44:61, placing fifth in his heat.

If you would like to watch the Men’s 800m finals, they are scheduled to air on Peacock August 4 at 7:05 a.m. CDT. However, times are subject to change and the full coverage window is from 5-10 a.m. CDT. 

For more information on the journey that brought Bryce to where he is today, click here. Additionally, tune in to our newscasts and keep an eye on our website for the latest in Olympic excitement straight from Tokyo to your electronic devices.    

