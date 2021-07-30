Midland native Bryce Hoppel moves on to Olympic Men’s 800m semi-final

Hoppel placed 3rd in his heat.

TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations to Midland High School alum Bryce Hoppel for advancing to compete in the semi-finals of the Men’s 800m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

To move on from round one of competition, Hoppel had to finish within the top 3 places of his heat or the next 6 fastest times out of the runners who didn’t win their heats. There were six heats overall.

He placed 3rd in his heat with a time of 1:45.64.

The Men’s 800m semi-finals are scheduled to air on Peacock for three heats between 6:25 to 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. However, times are subject to change and the full coverage window is from 3-10 a.m. CDT.