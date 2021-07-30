x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Midland native Bryce Hoppel moves on to Olympic Men’s 800m semi-final

Hoppel placed 3rd in his heat.
Credit: Throughthephog.com

TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations to Midland High School alum Bryce Hoppel for advancing to compete in the semi-finals of the Men’s 800m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

To move on from round one of competition, Hoppel had to finish within the top 3 places of his heat or the next 6 fastest times out of the runners who didn’t win their heats. There were six heats overall. 

He placed 3rd in his heat with a time of 1:45.64.

The Men’s 800m semi-finals are scheduled to air on Peacock for three heats between 6:25 to 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. However, times are subject to change and the full coverage window is from 3-10 a.m. CDT. 

For more information on the journey that brought Bryce to where he is today, click here. Additionally, tune in to our newscasts and keep an eye on our website for the latest in Olympic excitement straight from Tokyo to your electronic devices.

Related Articles