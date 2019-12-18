MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics diver Tarrin Gilliand will be representing Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo World Cup in April.

Gilliand, along with her partners, won the synchronized women's platform event at the USA Diving Winter Nationals, bringing home a gold and silver medal.

In April, Gilliand and partner, Delaney Schnell, will be competing in the Olympic Pool. This will be the last chance for countries to qualify their spots to the 2020 Olympic Games in the summer.

The U.S. has already secured its women’s synchronized 10-3-meter Olympic berth, but is still seeking an Olympic spot in men’s synchronized 3-meter.

Gilliand began diving when she was 8 years old and competed in her first junior nationals in 2012.

She was a Bronze medalist at the 2015 USA Diving Winter National Championships when she was 13 and most recently, was the 2018 national champion in the 10-meter synchro.

RELATED: COM diver qualifies for FINA Diving World Cup

RELATED: Olympic diving trial watch party

RELATED: Midland diver Tarrin Gilliland heads to the World Diving Series