Get to know local Olympian Bryce Hoppel

This article features his bio, and will be updated with his latest race schedule and results straight from Tokyo all in one spot.

MIDLAND, Texas — 23-year-old Bryce Hoppel will be representing Team USA this summer in Tokyo for the 2020 olympic games.

Hoppel will be part of their Track and Field team and will compete in the 800 meter final alongside USA teammates 26-year-old Clayton Murphy and 24-year-old Isaiah Jewett.

Hoppel finished third at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon to earn his spot for Tokyo.

Before becoming a member of Team USA, Hoppel grew up in Midland, Texas and went to Midland High School.

In 2016, Hoppel won the Texas 6A State Championship in Track and Field, which included an undefeated season in the 800 meter race.

By the time his high school career was complete, Bryce owned three school records in track and field for the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3 miles.

For College, Hoppel decided to attend the University of Kansas and be trained by Head Coach Stanley Redwine and Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey.

During his time in Lawerence, Bryce became a five-time All-American, four-time Big 12 Champion and two-time National Champion.

On top of all those accomplishments, Hoppel swept the indoor and outdoor NCAA 800 meter titles in 2019.

He became the first male at the University of Kansas to win an NCAA Title in this event.

After finishing up his dominant junior year in 2019, Hoppel decided to skip his senior year and turn professional.

Other than qualifying for this summer's Olympics, other major accomplishments for Hoppel since turning professional include finishing 4th at the World Championships in Doha, earning his first national title at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in 2020 and running a personal best in the 800 meters back in August of 2020 with a time of 1:43.23.

Bryce will first compete in Tokyo on July 30 in the first round of the men's 800 meter.

Six heats are scheduled for the day, and coverage will air from 7 to 10:30 p.m. CST. Bryce's run will be in one of the six heats and will air at any point during the coverage block, which will be shown on NewsWest 9.

7:50 CST Heat One

7:58 CST Heat Two

8:06 CST Heat Three

8:14 CST Heat Four

8:22 CST Heat Five

8:30 CST Heat Six

The Semi-Finals will run in three heats on August 1. If Hoppel makes it to this round, his run will air between 3-10 a.m. CST on Peacock.

6:25 am CST Heat One

6:35 am CST Heat Two

6:45 am CST Heat Three

The final for the men's 800 meter is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. CST. This event will air during an Olympics coverage block from 5-10 a.m. CST on Peacock.