Was Allyson Felix able to make Olympic history in the 400 meters?

Allyson Felix came into the Tokyo Games needing just one more Olympic medal to have the most for any woman in track history.

TOKYO, Japan —

Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters on Friday. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. Felix is now tied with Carl Lewis' overall Olympic record.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.