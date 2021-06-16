OHS & MOJO playing in 7 on 7 football league hosted at Ratliff

ODESSA, Texas — When it's not football season in West Texas, it's still football season is West Texas.
During the free time between spring football and 2-A-Days, programs across the Permian Basin have taken advantage by playing 7 on 7.
It helps keep the student-athletes in shape and it allows them to work on their football IQ's.
"Just getting teams out here to compete and get better," Bronchos head coach, Dusty Ortiz, said. "We're trying to install an offense, both schemes defensively and offensively, so it gives us a chance to do so."
Even though they're still focused on improving their games, 7 on 7 reminds everyone to enjoy the experience.
"It’s lots of fun, you know, just competing with them," Panthers QB, Rodney Hall, said. "Just getting to learn everybody’s style. It’s real important to learn the plays. Getting back at school, getting our lifts, just chemistry all together. It’s gonna be a fun season this year."