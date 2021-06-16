OHS & MOJO playing in 7 on 7 football league hosted at Ratliff

Permian and Odessa High are among West Texas football programs taking advantage of down time this summer.

ODESSA, Texas — When it's not football season in West Texas, it's still football season is West Texas.

During the free time between spring football and 2-A-Days, programs across the Permian Basin have taken advantage by playing 7 on 7.

It helps keep the student-athletes in shape and it allows them to work on their football IQ's.

"Just getting teams out here to compete and get better," Bronchos head coach, Dusty Ortiz, said. "We're trying to install an offense, both schemes defensively and offensively, so it gives us a chance to do so."

Even though they're still focused on improving their games, 7 on 7 reminds everyone to enjoy the experience.