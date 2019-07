MIDLAND, Texas — From Eagle to Broncho!

Odessa High School has hired former Crowley High School assistant coach Neil Welch to take over the boys basketball program as the fifth coach in the past five seasons for the Bronchos.

Odessa High's boys basketball squad went 8-25 last season.

Welch replaces Anthony Dees, who took an assistant coaching job at Waxahachie High School.

Welch joins Marcus Chapa, head coach of the girls basketball team, as the two newest coaches at OHS.