Odessa Permian receiver breaks all-time receiving touchdowns record

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Permian receiver Shy Stephens-Deary made history in his most recent playoff game.
He became the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns for the Panthers.
The 5 feet 11 inch Senior broke a record held previously by former Longhorn and NFL first round pick Roy Williams.
"I was just playing cause I love the game," Stephens-Deary says. "I didn't even think about no records or none of that...and it just came to me, I just focus, about the game, getting a dub, winning with my team....and that's it - getting better each week."
Stephens-Deary has 18 touchdowns so far leading into the team's next round game against Southlake Carroll.