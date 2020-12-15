x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Sports

Odessa Permian receiver breaks all-time receiving touchdowns record

Shy Stephens-Deary broke a record once held by former UT-Austin football player Roy Williams.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Permian receiver Shy Stephens-Deary made history in his most recent playoff game. 

He became the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns for the Panthers. 

The 5 feet 11 inch Senior broke a record held previously by former Longhorn and NFL first round pick Roy Williams. 

"I was just playing cause I love the game," Stephens-Deary says. "I didn't even think about no records or none of that...and it just came to me, I just focus, about the game, getting a dub, winning with my team....and that's it - getting better each week."

Stephens-Deary has 18 touchdowns so far leading into the team's next round game against Southlake Carroll.

Related Articles