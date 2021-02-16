Odessa High girls basketball are bonding while stuck in El Paso

ODESSA, Texas — After losing their first round playoff matchup to El Paso Americas, the Odessa High girls basketball team couldn't come back home. The roads were to icy for the team to drive on so they were forced to stay at their hotel for the night.
That night turned into multiple days as road conditions didn't get ant better. Throughout that time the team was able to bond over board games, NBA basketball, and also the team manager's birthday.
The team was finally able to come back home safely Tuesday afternoon.