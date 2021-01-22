Parents Meet & Sign Petition Asking for Change in OHS Athletics

Disgruntled parents and alumni held a meeting to discuss future of OHS athletics

ODESSA, Texas — Community members are looking to make a change to the athletic leadership of Odessa High School.

After discussing the current leadership, parents and alumni have signed a petition in hopes of getting the attention of ECISD administration.

The petition specifically states members of the community want to "make a change to the position of Head Football Coach for the Odessa High Bronchos." The document was posted about two weeks ago and has almost 500 signatures.

The group who pushed the petition met Thursday night and discussed their next plan of action. Those steps include continuing to spread the petition, emailing school board members, and starting fundraisers for the players.

"I met with several community members to hear their concerns, and the district is in the process of evaluating the program." said Athletic Director Bruce McCrary.

Members of the group tell us they want action to be taken before next football season.