ODESSA, Texas — After three West Texas high schools had to suspend their summer workouts due to COVID-19, some are worried about missing out on strength and conditioning.

What matters most to Odessa High athletic director, Danny Servance, is the health of his student athletes.

"I just want to make sure that my kid is okay and that he's safe," Servance said. "We could always kick it back up again and start to work on football but you only get one life. Our main concern is the safety of our kids."

Servance also gave an update on the Broncho student-athlete battling the Coronavirus while wishing him well.

"He is okay," Servance said. "He had some symptoms with a fever and runny nose. I'm praying that he'll make a full recovery. He's a strong young man, and with the help of God, he'll make a full recovery."

The summer workout suspension will be at least 14 days and then OHS, along with ECISD, will reevaluate the situation.