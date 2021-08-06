Odessa College hires new head volleyball coach

Dayana Acevedo-Rios will take over the reins and was formerly the assistant volleyball coach at Iowa Western Community College.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has hired Dayan Acevedo-Rios as their new head volleyball coach.

Acevedo-Rios previously coached as an assistant volleyball caoch at Iowa Western Community College.

“Dayana has a proven record with top five finishes in the NJCAA D1 National Tournament in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021," said OC Athletic Director Wayne Baker. "She has demonstrated success in recruiting, and this year she recruited the player of the year, a setter at Iowa Western. Dayana is energetic and well-prepared to transition to a head coaching role. Her success and personality will play an integral role in retaining and recruiting top-level student-athletes."

During her time as the head assistant coach at Iowa Western Community College, Acevedos-Rios helped guide the program to 4 top five finishes in the NJCAA D1 tournamanet including a National Volleyball Championship in 2021.