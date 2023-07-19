Odessa College names Brad Stracke as next head men's and women's golf coach

Stracke comes to Odessa from the University of North Texas, where he was the head men's golf coach.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College announced Wednesday that Brad Stracke has been named the new head men's and women's golf coach.

Stracke comes to Odessa from the University of North Texas, where he served as the head men's golf coach. During his time at UNT, Stracke won three conference titles and five National Athletic Association Regionals.

Additionally, Stracke coached at least one individual to the NCAA regionals and sent the entire team to regionals five times, with three individuals advancing the national tournament in 2017.

Stracke also coached three Olympians, including two PGA tour winners. His success with UNT led him to earning two conference Coach of the Year awards.

"The tradition and excellence of Odessa College golf is outstanding, and well recognized throughout the golf world," OC Athletic Director Wayne Baker said. "OC is very fortunate to hire a coach that has the experience to continue this tradition. Not only does Coach Stracke have his own NJCAA National Championship from Indian Hills CC, I feel very confident that Coach Stracke will lead Odessa College to our tenth NJCAA national title in his tenure at OC. Coach Stracke has the knowledge and background to take both our Men's and Women's student-athletes to the next level in their golf journey. I am excited about the future of Odessa College golf."

"I would like to thank Dr. Williams and the Administration for giving me the opportunity to lead the men's and women's programs at Odessa College," Stracke said after taking the position. "The Wranglers have been an unmatched tradition in all their sports that I am excited to be a part of."