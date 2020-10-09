Texans vs Chiefs live updates | Mahomes finds Kelsey for short TD pass, 7-7

Follow all the biggest plays from Thursday night's season-opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans kicked off the 2020-21 season by facing the team that eliminated them from the NFL playoffs last season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans are in Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The season-opener is the first time fans have seen the teams in action after the preseason was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs are one of the few NFL teams allowing fans into their stadium. While Arrowhead is typically a tough venue for road teams to play in, only 17,000 fans will be allowed.

2ND QUARTER

The Chiefs tie it up early in the second quarter after Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelsey in the end for a 6-yard TD pass. The Chiefs converted on a 4-and-inches earlier in the possession to keep the drive alive. Tied at 7-7.

Back like they never left.@PatrickMahomes and @TKelce connect for their first TD of the season! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/uSBsR048EM — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

1ST QUARTER

One of the newest Texans, running back David Johnson, scored his first TD for the team on a 19-yard run. Texans take early lead, 7-0.

.@DavidJohnson31 is back.



19-yard rush for the first TD of the 2020 season! #WeAreTexans



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC

📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/ZfczE1autr — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

The Texans defense forces a Chiefs punt after a long TD pass by Patrick Mahomes was overturned after a review.

A little sloppy start for the Texans first possession.

Fuller drop, Tunsil false start on 1st #Texans offensive drive. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 11, 2020

Football is back!

PRE-GAME

The Texans and Chiefs joined arms before the game as show of unity.

The Texans chose to stay in the locker room for the National Anthem and "Life Every Voice and Sing."

The #Texans did not come onto the field for tonight’s national anthem in Kansas City. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 11, 2020

A look at the reduced crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Inactives for Game 1.

Ready for year 10.

Locked in.

Watch out Chiefs, J.J.'s in the house.

new wave, same goal.

fresh kicks with an old soul. pic.twitter.com/TW73kDlzxm — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 10, 2020

Representing at Arrowhead.

GAME PREVIEW

There are plenty of reasons for both teams to anticipate a good start.

Sure, the Texans' offense underwent a dramatic makeover with the departure of DeAndre Hopkins and Carlos Hyde, but in their place came wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb along with a healthy David Johnson at running back. And their defense has a healthy J.J. Watt, something they only enjoyed for about half of their games last season — and have missed far too often during his outstanding career.

“We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs' home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team. That's what you want,” said Deshaun Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last week. “This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.”

That contract extension is the second largest in NFL history. The first: The 10-year extension that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, signed that could ultimately pay him about a half-billion dollars.

Nice paydays for two quarterbacks taken two picks apart in the first round of the 2017 draft.

“These two guys are just great players. Very, very dynamic players,” Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. “It's always interesting how the schedules are made that this is the game that opens up the season, especially with what's gone on. What's gone on the last six months, it's unprecedented. Now you have this game with these two quarterbacks who have done so much early in their careers, its' a great night for the league and a great night for football.”

SCOUTING THE TEXANS

Along with some new playmakers on offense, the Texans also have new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and special teams coach Tracy Smith. Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, a second-round pick, was their initial selection in the draft while ex-Chiefs safety Eric Murray is expected to start after spending last season with Cleveland.

“You look at everything that they’ve done last season and even years past that they’ve played against us (and) you try to formulate a game plan,” Mahomes said. “There are going to be very few opportunities, so when you do have them, you need to be sure to execute. I think that’s what you saw in the playoffs.”

SCOUTING THE CHIEFS

The Chiefs also doled out big contracts to defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, leaving little cash for free agents. Their biggest offseason addition was first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will start at running back.