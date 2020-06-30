Got Texans season tickets? Here are the options you have for going to games

Because of social distancing guidelines, there will be changes this season.

HOUSTON — Football season will be here before you know it and because of COVID-19, things will be a little different when you cheer on the Texans at NRG Stadium this year.

The team wants to make sure fans are safe at the games, so they gave season ticket holders the following options:

If fans want to keep their season tickets for the 2020 season, they don’t have to do anything. Their tickets for this year will be good, but they may not get their exact seat because of social distancing measures that will have to be put into place.

If fans want to take a year off from going to games, they can apply what they’ve already paid to next year’s games. Texans fans who take that option will get a 10 percent credit on food, beverage and merchandise at NRG Stadium. Fans WILL get their normal seat for the 2021 season.

Fans can ask for a refund. If they do that, the credit will go to the original method of payment and will take up to 15 days to process.