After last year's wildly popular Super Bowl ad in which the NFL previewed its 100th season, the league plans to honor the next generation with a "Next 100" spot that will air just before the game. The league released a teaser Tuesday.
The ad not only features some of the league's biggest stars, but it will also show 32 young fans, ages 9 to 13, who will represent each of the NFL teams.
"The boys and girls featured embody the values of youth football and will officially pass the torch to the next generation of fans and the next 100 seasons of the NFL," the league said in a statement.
According to USA TODAY, the ad follows 13-year-old Maxwell "Bunchie" Young on a journey across the United States to Miami, where the Super Bowl is being played.
Like last year's ad, "The 100 Year Game," which showed players tearing apart a ballroom trying to get the football, this ad has its share of hits and big plays. But this time, it happens across the country.
Players get tackled into hot dog carts, push bulldozers like football sleds, and run over masked parade-goers at Mardi Gras.
"Crazy things happen, things break, chaos ensues," NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis told USA TODAY. "This year, even a few tears are shed."
Current and former stars of the game who appear include Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Ray Lewis, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Montana and Steve Young. Also appearing are skateboarder Nyjah Houston and women's soccer player Carli Lloyd. Lloyd made headlines when she was making a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, prompting rumors that she might be asked to suit up for a game.
Here are the other young stars of the Next 100 and the teams they are representing.
Arizona Cardinals
Devin Manigo
McKinney, TX
Atlanta Falcons
Jyden German
Fort Myers, FL
Baltimore Ravens
Blakely Touche
Louisville, KY
Buffalo Bills
Jesse Jablonsky
Pittsford, NY
Carolina Panthers
Elijah Cochran
Danville, CA
Chicago Bears
Trenton Mitchell-Stephens
Henderson, NV
Cincinnati Bengals
Robert (Bobby) Yang
Northbrook, IL
Cleveland Browns
DaJuan Dukes Jr.
Northbrook, IL
Dallas Cowboys
Alexa Bibb
Lavon, TX
Denver Broncos
Atlas Kroll
Castle Rock, CO
Detroit Lions
Judah Slendebroek
Grand Rapids, MI
Green Bay Packers
Braylon Backaus
Black River Falls, WI
Houston Texans
Xander Richardson
Pearland, TX
Indianapolis Colts
Tate St. Laurent
Indianapolis, IN
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mattilyn DuBray
Saint Johns, FL
Kansas City Chiefs
Ariana Soil
Lancaster, CA
Las Vegas Raiders
Madden Williams
Irvine, CA
Los Angles Chargers
Noah Bush
Reseda, CA
Los Angeles Rams
Gabrielle Raine Perez
Laredo, TX
Miami Dolphins
Andrew Finlay
Miami, FL
Minnesota Vikings
Brayden Williamson
Sherburn, MN
New England Patriots
Stella Hang
Portland, ME
New Orleans Saints
Kylie Rondeno
Spring, TX
New York Giants
Gage Hornsby
Pembroke Pines, FL
New York Jets
Flynn Dannheisser
Maplewood, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles
Kate Lindwall
Denver, CO
Pittsburgh Steelers
Caden Cadaval
Henderson, NV
San Francisco 49ers
Nelso Aau
Honolulu, HI
Seattle Seahawks
Kayla Muhammad-Flissinger
Torrance, CA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eric Hopson Jr.
Riverview, FL
Tennessee Titans
Jon Canton (JC) Gray
Adamsville, TN
Washington Redskins
Nathan Sperling
Miami, FL