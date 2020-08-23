With safety Earl Thomas back on the market, expect the Dallas Cowboys to come calling

The Dallas Cowboys have been dancing around the idea of bringing in safety Earl Thomas for years, and now they’ll have another shot at acquiring him.

Here we go again. The Dallas Cowboys and safety Earl Thomas are almost certainly about to reignite their public courtship of one another.

All-Pro ballhawk Thomas was released by the Baltimore Ravens Sunday and the Cowboys remain in a never-ending search for a dynamic safety.

If you’re experiencing an extreme case of déjà vu, you’re not alone. This will be the third straight year that Thomas and the Cowboys have been linked together. It was late in the 2017 season when Thomas made the infamous quote to then-coach Jason Garrett for Dallas to “come get him” after the Seahawks ruined the Cowboys’ shot at the playoffs.

“Please, the Cowboys, come get me.”



After the seemingly-eternal rumors that followed, the dream for Thomas appeared dead after the Ravens signed the veteran safety to a four-year, $55 million deal last offseason.

However, after a tumultuous year and a half with the Ravens that included being late for team meetings and physical altercations with teammates, Thomas’ time in Baltimore is now up.

The final straw was a training camp fight with fellow Ravens safety Chuck Clark, and the organization pulled the plug on their investment.

With Thomas now a free agent, the Cowboys and Thomas are again linked. It’s no secret that Thomas, who is from Texas and played college ball for the University of Texas Longhorns, would love to be a Cowboy.

The Cowboys, it appears, remain interested in Thomas as well.

As Rapoport points out, the money isn’t an issue, but if Dallas is really interested in Thomas, there are a few things to consider. The Ravens released Thomas due to conduct detrimental to the team, so Baltimore will be coming after some of Thomas’ money.

The chemistry for the Cowboys under new coach Mike McCarthy appears to be very strong, and bringing Thomas in now could throw a wrench into the harmonious vibe the team has displayed thus far.

Thomas has been involved in at least two altercations with teammates while with the Ravens, so there are some serious questions that need to be answered before bringing the star defender into the fold.

Thomas was also involved in a domestic situation that occurred when his wife allegedly held a gun to his head after a personal indiscretion. That’s a lot of baggage within the last 18 months, and the Cowboys will have to weigh that against Thomas’ on-field play.

Dallas did sign safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix this offseason, but according to Michael Gehlken, that experiment hasn’t proven fruitful just yet.

The stars might finally be aligned for the seven-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas to become a Dallas Cowboy, though. It looks like the team still has a need for a safety to pair with Xavier Woods, and the last few days might make Thomas a reality for the Cowboys.