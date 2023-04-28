Who is Dallas Cowboys' third round pick Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown?

The Dallas Cowboys stayed within the state as they made linebacker DeMarvion Overshown their third-round selection at pick No. 90.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys selected Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown with the 90th pick in the draft. After it was expected that the Cowboys would use most of their draft capital on offense, the team has used two of their first three picks on defensive players.

Defensive tackle was a position of concern for the defense, but LB was a place of need. The Cowboys had just two starting-caliber LBs on the roster before drafting Overshown, who will compete with third-year LB Jabril Cox for snaps. After starting LBs Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark, there isn’t much depth for Dan Quinn’s defense, which makes Overshown a solid selection.

With Overshown in the fold, the Cowboys continued their trend of drafting players with athletic prowess, from big schools, who are versatile enough to do more than one thing well. At Texas, Overshown was a First-Team All-Big 12 player who racked up 96 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks as a senior.

Dallas can deploy him in several roles; Overshown can be a rotational pass rusher, a run and chase LB, or used in coverage. As a converted safety, Overshown is one of the best cover LBs in the draft and he had three interceptions and 17 passes defended in his four years at Texas.

At the NFL combine, the future Cowboy had the right answer when asked about his game at the next level. "I have the versatility to fit in any defense,” said the UT standout. “If that's a dime or will linebacker, even pass-rushing on third down."

Overshown is also expected to be a core special teams player. As a rookie, Overshown understands a lot will be thrown at him and he’s ready to do whatever is needed.

The team could’ve gone in another direction. There were some solid running back, receiving, or offensive line options still available, but the Cowboys needed to find another LB who could contribute. With Luke Gifford leaving in free agency, the depth at the position took a hit and Overshown should be able to come in and fill those roles.

The Cowboys are banking on the dynamic traits to outweigh some of the flaws that draft experts saw in Overshown’s game. With how Quinn currently uses his safeties, Overshown can be a valuable jack-of-all trades type that will take over for safety Jayron Kearse after his contract is up.

DeMarvion Overshown is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.18 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 484 out of 2648 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/m3ng0kIU5p pic.twitter.com/PnyAzWI4Kt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2023

Despite being a speedy, rangy, explosive player, Overshown has issues playing with physicality, and is blocked easily too often. He depended too much on his physical traits in college and still has some learning to do at the NFL level. That’s not uncommon for a player still learning the position, but the potential is there for Overshown to become a big piece of Dallas’ defense.

LB was a position where the Cowboys desperately needed depth and Overshown can help immediately. However, the team overlooked some other positions with potentially better prospects on the board to draft a player who doesn’t seem to currently have a designated role – besides special teams – and one needs refinement. Ultimately, Day 2 feels a bit too early for such a boom or bust type pick.