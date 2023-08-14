Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots

The Cowboys' Oct. 1 matchup against the Patriots at AT&T Stadium just got a bit more interesting.

DALLAS — Zeke has a new team.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Elliott seemingly confirmed the news after posting a message on X, saying "One Five, all the way live! @Patriots."

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

The 28-year-old is also expected to wear the No. 15, which was his number at Ohio State.

Back in March, the Cowboys parted ways with Elliott in a salary cap move to clear up money ahead of the offseason.

Elliott became an immediate fan favorite when he was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He entered the league alongside current Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

While he starred in his first few years, his production slipped in his last couple of years. In 2022, he averaged 3.8 yards per carry.

The Cowboys have now turned to Tony Pollard to lead the rushing attack. Pollard is playing on the franchise tag this season.

Dallas faces the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 1, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.