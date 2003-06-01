DeMarcus Ware saved empty seats at Hall of Fame ceremony for his former teammates who have passed away

During his speech, Ware looked back on memories from his playing days, shouting out some of his former teammates who passed away. He saved empty seats for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Ohio — Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware shared some touching and emotional moments during his Hall of Fame speech on Saturday.

Ware was inducted as part of the Class of 2023, which also included former Cowboys Chuck Howley and Zach Thomas.

During his speech, Ware thought back on memories from his playing days, shouting out some of his former teammates who passed away. He saved empty seats for those players.

"We lost some guys too soon," Ware said. "Demaryius Thomas. Ronnie Hillman. Marion Barber. I held some seats in my heart for you guys here today. Keep resting in peace, fellas."

.@DeMarcusWare reserved seats in Canton for his former teammates who have passed away. ❤️



📺: #PFHOF23 Enshrinement on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YdDnR6wlJC — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2023

Ware also talked about growing up in a tough environment in Alabama and once having a gun held to his head when he was in college at Troy. He thanked his mother for providing for her family as a single parent and forgave his dad for not being there.

“I was blinded by my environment as a child, domestic violence, drugs, and gangs but those surroundings taught me to be relentless, limitless and resilient,” Ware said. “The reality is you are a product of your own thinking, your own mind, and you must to learn how to persevere.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presented Ware, who was selected in his second year of eligibility.

“He’s a rare combination of physical gifts and high, high, high moral character,” Jones said.

How many Dallas Cowboys are in the Hall of Fame?

With the additions of Ware, Howley and Thomas, the Dallas Cowboys now have 32 representatives in the Hall of Fame. They are:

Bill Parcells (2003-06)

Bob Hayes (1965-1974)

Bob Lilly (1961-1974)

Charles Haley (1992-96)

Cliff Harris (1970-1979)

Deion Sanders (1995-99)

Drew Pearson (1973-1983)

Emmitt Smith (1990-2002)

Forrest Gregg (1971)

Gil Brandt (1960-1988)

Harold Carmichael (1984)

Herb Adderley (1970-1972)

Jackie Smith (1978)

Jerry Jones (1989-present)

Jimmy Johnson (1989-1993)

Lance Alworth (1971-1972)

Larry Allen (1994-2005)

Mel Renfro (1964-1977)

Michael Irvin (1988-1999)

Mike Ditka (1969-1972)

Randy White (1975-1988)

Rayfield Wright (1967-1979)

Roger Staubach (1969-1979)

Terrell Owens (2006-08)

Tex Schramm (1960-1989)

Tom Landry (1960-1988)

Tommy McDonald (1964)

Tony Dorsett (1977-1987)

Troy Aikman (1989-2000)

DeMarcus Ware (2005-2013)

Chuck Howley (1961-1973)

Zach Thomas (2008)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.