Dallas Cowboys release schedule for 2022 training camp in Oxnard

All practices will be open to the public from July 27 through Aug. 10.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans, it's that time of the year! The sure-fire way to tell the NFL season is just right around the corner.

The Cowboys are returning to Oxnard at the end of July for this year's training camp. It's the 16th season Dallas has practiced at the Southern California city.

The team will hold its first practice on July 27. The Cowboys announced that all practices between July 27 and Aug. 10 in Oxnard will be open to the public.

The annual opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 30.

Below is the full schedule for the 2022 training camp:

Wednesday, July 27 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – First Open Practice

Thursday, July 28 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Friday, July 29 - 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Saturday, July 30 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Saturday Fan Fest & Opening Ceremonies 9:30 a.m. PDT Fan Activations Open 10:45 a.m. PDT Opening Ceremony 11:30 a.m. PDT Open Practice

Monday, Aug 1 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 2 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 3 - 10 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game

Thursday, Aug. 4 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Friday, Aug. 5 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Saturday, Aug. 6 - 10 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game

Monday, Aug. 8 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice & Heroes Appreciation Day

Tuesday, Aug. 9 - 11 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 10 - 10 a.m. PDT – Final Open Practice in Oxnard

According to the team, the Cowboys will leave Oxnard after the Aug. 10 practice and then head to Denver for joint practices with the Broncos before their preseason matchup on Aug. 13.