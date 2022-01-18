'I am sorry': Dak Prescott apologizes for his postgame comments after Cowboys loss to 49ers

Prescott seemingly approved of Cowboys fans hurling trash and bottles at the referees as they left the field following the game.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is apologizing after his postgame comment ignited backlash amongst the sports world, including his fans. Those comments came after the controversial and heartbreaking end to the team’s loss against the 49er’s Sunday.

Prescott seemingly approved of Cowboys fans hurling trash and bottles at the referees as they left the field following the game.

During a postgame interview, after a reporter corrected a statement in regards to the team losing and said trash was thrown at the refs by fans, Prescott said, “credit to them them.”

“The fans felt the same ways as us… I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast,” Prescott went on to say.

But by Tuesday evening, Prescott had changed his tune after headlines were splashed across the country concerning his comments.

He released a series of tweets expressing his remorse.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” one tweet read.

I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.



The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

Some of Prescott's anger came from a dismal spike attempt at the 49ers' 24-yard line as the clock ticked to zero.

“Made the call knowing that we’re gonna get some yards, get down and clock it," Prescott explained after the loss. "That’s something we’ve practiced over and over again. When I got behind [center] Tyler [Biadasz], saw there was :04 left, then I got hit from behind [by the official].”

Prescott's performance not only disappointed fans but also Cowboys legend and recent Hall-of-Famer Drew Pearson.

"He says all of the right things, but now is the time to put up," Pearson said in a Jan. 17 interview with "The Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio. "Jerry Jones' window is not that wide open at this point. You've got to step up and have something to play for.

"I'm just wavering now with Dak. I just saw regression as the season went on, and that's a disappointment at $40 million a year."