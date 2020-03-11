Cowboys reportedly place quarterback Andy Dalton on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dalton's first year with the Cowboys has been one to forget. Rookie Ben DiNucci is now expected to start against the Steelers Sunday.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton for Sunday's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reports Dalton has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which effectively rules him out for the home game versus the AFC North leaders, who are 7-0.

Dalton suffered a concussion in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. However, Dalton being placed to the reserve/COVID-19 list reportedly does not have to do with the concussion.

Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci is once again expected to start in place of Dalton.

The 7th round pick from James Madison University made his first NFL start in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards and finished with a quarterback rating of 21.3. He also fumbled the ball twice and was sacked four times.