New semi-pro football team in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Former West Texas Pride Associate Head Coach, Scott Davis, is the owner, head coach, and offensive coordinator of the Oilers. Since he's from Houston, the 'Oilers' name is a perfect way to pay homage to the classic Houston team and colors. While they don't have a league just yet, they have an entire coaching staff and already 35 committed players for their 50-man roster, which is invite-only.

"We got guys that were ex-head coaches of other semi-pro teams taking position coaching spots because they know that this is something special," Defensive Coordinator, Gabriel Martinez, said. "You're gonna have guys that for years played with Drillers or years played with the Pride or years played in Lubbock. You have guys that want to link up and play together, doing the whole 'LeBron taking his talents to south beach' type of thing, for the Oilers. You got the guys that want to stay loyal to the Pride, which is great."

They'll be playing at Grande Stadium to possibly face off against the Pride in a fun rivalry as the Drillers basically dissolved into the Oilers.