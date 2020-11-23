UT to erect statue in honor of Julius Whittier, the Longhorns' first Black football player

A statue honoring Julius Whittier, UT's first Black football letterman, will be erected in the north end of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas will erect a statue of Julius Whittier, the Texas Longhorns' first Black varsity football player, in the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The statue will be unveiled Friday before the Texas-Iowa State game.

On June 12, current Texas Longhorns student-athletes banded together with a list of requests for the university to make amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Among the changes requested were the renaming of buildings on UT's campus, "replacing 'The Eyes of Texas' with a new song without racist undertones" and renaming an area of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium after Julius Whittier.

Former Texas cornerback Rod Babers also suggested creating a "Julius Whittier Section" in the football stadium. KVUE Sports Reporter Jake Garcia spoke with Barber about the compromise.

KVUE also profiled Julius Whittier in June. Here is a closer look at Texas's first Black football letterman.

The Texas-Iowa State game will air on KVUE on Friday morning. Here's how you can watch the game.