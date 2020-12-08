Big 12 votes to proceed with fall sports, releases football schedule

Football teams will play an abbreviated 9+1 schedule, while volleyball and soccer competition will be limited to conference play only.

DALLAS — The Big 12 released an updated 2020 football schedule Wednesday, a day after the Board of Directors voted to move forward with the fall sports season.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ACC and SEC released statements saying they were moving forward with the fall season.

Overall, 52 of the 130 programs in college football have canceled their seasons.

The conference announced that teams will play an abbreviated 9+1 schedule. Schools will play 9 conference games and teams have the option to play 1 additional non-conference game, which must take place prior to Sept. 26.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.

All fall sports competitions will start after Sept.1, the conference said, and volleyball and soccer matches will be limited to conference games only, to ensure consistent safety protocols are following, the Big 12 said in their statement.

Big 12 schools have also committed to additional COVID-19 testing, according to the conference, including three tests per week. Non-conference opponents will have to follow the Big 12 COVID-19 standards the week leading up to competition.

Stadium capacities will be determined by each school, the Big 12 said, in accordance to local or state health ordinances, and in partnership with government leaders.

TCU will open its season at home against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 12.

The Big 12 Championship game is tentatively set for Dec. 12 or 19.