AUSTIN, Texas — The death of legend Kobe Bryant has sent shock waves across the world, and Austin's Matthew McConaughey is the latest celebrity to react to his death.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. There were no survivors in the crash.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now

The University of Texas' Minister of Culture took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Kobe reminded us all that we can work harder, get better, do better, be better," McConaughey wrote. "Our family prays for grace and courage to the Bryant family and to others of those who moved on today."

Other members on board the helicopter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Alyssa reportedly played on the same basketball team as Bryant's daughter.

RELATED:

Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

Former UH baseball captain, his wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

VERIFY: Fact-checking rumors that spread after Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash

Christina Mauser, who was a girls basketball coach, was also identified as one of the victims. The helicopter's pilot was Ara Zobayan.

The crash happened in Calabasas around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The chopper was reportedly flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their helicopters.

According to the Associated Press, the helicopter was flying at about 184 mph and descending at more than 4,000 feet per minute at the time of the crash.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin photographer works to preserve history of East Austin

UTPD Chief: 2 students were victims in downtown Austin stabbing

Demi Lovato restarts song at Grammys, delivers powerful performance