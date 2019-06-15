The Midland Rockhounds franchise has been in Midland since 1972. It has gone through a few name changes over the years from the Cubs to the Angels and now the Rockhounds. Through it all, the heart of the organization has stayed the same.

Rusty Blanscett has been the clubhouse manager for 46 years and continues to make his mark on this organization with his positivity and love of the game.

The Midland native is most famous for his road trip speeches and always being there for the team. Watch the video above for the full story of the heart of the Rockhounds clubhouse.