ODESSA, Texas — Odessa native one arm golfer Clay Kemper competed in his 11th National North American One-armed Golf Tournament. This year it was hosted in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Kemper lost his arm in 2007 to an alligator bite when he was on a trip in Brazil. He went on to join the National North American One-Armed Golfer Association (NAOAGA) in 2009 and has competed in each tournament since.

After over a decade, Kemper's hard work and dedication paid off and he came home with a national title.