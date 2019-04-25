BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - The Big Spring baseball team made it in the history books when they clinched the district title for the first time in 27 years.

In addition to earning a gold glove, the Steers earned their first playoff berth since 2014.

For the nine seniors on the team, this moment has been something they've hoped for since they laced up their cleats as little leaguers.

Moving forward, the Steers hope to make even bigger mark in program history when they play their first playoff game next week.