Movie about former Sul Ross State University Football player likely to premiere in the fall

Back in 2007, 59-year-old Mike Flynt made his return to college football, which made him the oldest person to play in an NCAA college football game.

ALPINE, Texas — A former Sul Ross State University football player's story will likely be hitting the silver screen this fall.

The movie will be based off Mike Flynt's biography "The Senior", which is the same name as the movie. Back in 2007, Flynt made history by becoming the oldest person to play in a NCAA college football game at 59-years-old.

Flynt had one year of eligibility left after he was kicked off the team for fist fighting back in 1971. He was the captain and tackles leader for the Lobos the season prior to being kicked off the team.

The movie will be directed by Rod Lurie who has directed films like "The Last Castle" and "Resurrecting the Champ".

The movie will also star notable actors like Michael Chiklis, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Rob Corddry. The filming took place in Fort Worth and it is close to post production.

"I never dreamed that anybody would be interested in an old guy going back to play his senior year of college football," Flynt said. I think it's going to be fantastic for my school, the alumni that participated. It's going to reenergize their love for our school. I'm excited about that."