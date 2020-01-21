ODESSA, Texas — At 20 years old, Nick Crawford has stacked up numerous accolades in his brief Motocross career, and in 2020 he looks to rack up more to his collection.

But before his success in 2019, Crawford experienced the danger that this sport brings.

"I broke my back, vertebrae, then broke my wrist. Then had to have surgery on my wrist, a plate and six pins just in 2018." said Crawford.

In the next season, Crawford came back with a vengeance. He accumulated the Production-B AMA ATV national championship. The Production-B and College Class championship for American Powersports Series. Then he topped it all off winning the 2019 Rider of the Year.

Crawford started his 2020 campaign at the Ector County Coliseum in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Extreme Arena Cross. His expectation for the race was to "Hopefully get first, that's always the plan."

Of course, that's exactly what he did, winning his heat by a landslide. Crawford's next step is to prepare for the national championships in March.

Crawford Motorsports Round 1 is a wrap. Nick had a good weekend considering that it was a mud fest. Had a little malfunction on Saturday, the bike sucked in some water and mud but Johnny Hale got the quad back up and running. Sunday Nick came out of the gate pulling the hole shot in both his classes.

