Monahans making history on the diamond!

Out in Monahans the lady Loboes are used to greatness. The softball team advanced all the way to the fourth round of the playoffs last year, but even that team didn't achieve what this year's squad did. Winning a district title. In fact no team in the last 15 years was able to accomplish that feat.
"It wasn't even our main priority to be the first ones to do it," saidn senior Nana Hernandez. "It was our main priority because we hold these expectations for ourselves."
After accomplishing this goal, the squad is hoping they can continue this momentum into a long postseason run.