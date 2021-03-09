Monahans High School Zachary Carter named NewsWest9 Athlete of the Week

MONAHANS, Texas — Zachary Carter, a junior student athlete at Monahans High School, lives with spina bifida, a birth condition where the spine doesn't fully develop. Carter hasn't let this condition stop him from competing in sporting events such as track and field and football. Carter competed in the UIL state track meet in May 2020 and has won several medals throughout his athletic career.
